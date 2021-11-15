Patriotic Rainworth man's annual military display raised British Legion Cash in run-up to Remembrance Sunday

Keith Richards, 71, was born in Mansfield but later moved to Rainworth, where he holds the display each year in his front garden to coincide with Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

But this year his annual tribute was cut short after developing covid.

He said: “I set the tribute up on the 11th and planned to keep it up for Remembrance Sunday, but sadly I had to take it down after testing positive. I didn’t get to do it on the day itself, but hopefully people were able to catch it beforehand.”

Keith setting up his display.

The display itself featured an array of poppy wreaths, military memorabilia, life-size models of soldiers in traditional uniform and sandbags to replicate the trenches.

It also included a plaque surrounded by poppies that read ‘Royal British Legion: Happy 100 years’ - to coincide with the military charity’s 100th anniversary.

When asked why Remembrance Day was so important to him, he replied: “It should be important to everyone.”

He added: “There’s a school nearby, so the display attracts children and their families too. Children will walk by and often they will ask their parents questions about the war and what the display means.

“There is a donation box in aid of the Royal British Legion which is popular. People are very generous.”

And Remembrance Sunday isn’t the only military celebration that Keith honours with his display - he also uses it to pay homage to veterans on Armed Forces Day and VE Day, along with Halloween and Christmas.