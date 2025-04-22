Partnership provides vital funding for Blidworth, Skegby, Edwinstowe and Clipstone charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A collaboration between two charitable foundations has obtained substantial grant funding to support the community initiatives of ten grassroots charitable organisations in Nottinghamshire.

The Randal Charitable Foundation and Forever Notts share a common goal: to promote philanthropy for the benefit of local communities, ultimately aiming to enhance the city and county as a better place to live and work while creating positive change for everyone.

The Randal Foundation provides grant funding and operates both in the UK and globally to directly save and significantly improve the lives of the most disadvantaged and vulnerable members of society.

Forever Notts specialises in collaborating with like-minded organisations to secure funding for local charities, voluntary organisations, and social enterprises.

Blidworth on the Move Support Network. Image: Forever Notts.

Since 2001, it has distributed over £30 million in grants to more than 4,000 community groups, connecting caring individuals with meaningful causes.

Organisations receiving grant funding in the area include Blidworth on the Move Support Network, Gardens of Giving (Skegby), and Greenwood Riding for the Disabled Association (Edwinstowe and Clipstone).

Doctor Nik Kotecha OBE DL, chairman of the Randal Foundation, said: “Our focus is supporting causes which offer the biggest impact at a grassroots level, which is why we’re so delighted to be working in partnership with Forever Notts.

“Together, we have created an approach which will provide financial support to local charitable and voluntary organisations throughout the city and county, which provide the essential hands-on work that’s making a real difference to local communities.”

Other charities and groups receiving grant funding include: African Women Empowerment Forum (St Ann’s, Nottingham), Diversify Education and Communities (Bilborough, Nottingham), Eastwood Volunteer Bureau, Hope Hut (St Ann’s, Nottingham), The Muslim Women’s Organisation (Radford, Nottingham), Windmill Community Gardens (Leen Valley), and the Alan Turing Project (Beeston West).

Nina Dauban, chief executive of Forever Notts, said: “We’re proud to have been a cornerstone of local philanthropy since 1997.

“Since our inception, we’ve been working tirelessly to help reduce the number of people tumbling into poverty and unstable circumstances.

“Our partnership with the Randal Foundation is a significant moment in this journey, as the need for local support services is higher than ever.

“We would like to say a huge thank you for their support, which is very welcome at a time when the pressure on our grant-making is only increasing.”