'Parking disaster waiting to happen' as layout of new Edwinstowe homes approved

Councillors have raised concerns over the layout of a new housing development in Edwinstowe – claiming it is a parking “disaster waiting to happen”.

Morro Partnerships will be building 50 homes to the north of Mansfield Road, after it was given outline permission for the scheme despite over 100 objections.

Residents and councillors were worried about added pressures on local services and roads, particularly amid the development of the nearby Thoresby Vale scheme where 800 homes are planned.

Before work on the development began, reserved matters, related to specific details of the project including its layout, required planning approval.

The planned development on Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe

At a Newark and Sherwood District Council planning committee meeting on Thursday, August 7, the developer’s layout for the scheme was approved – but not before problems were raised again.

Coun Paul Peacock (Lab), the ward councillor who called the scheme in to committee due to public concern, said: “I have got history with the site. It has been allocated since 2013 but about five years ago I tried to get it deallocated.

“The reason why I wanted it deallocation was because the Thoresby Vale development coming along with 800 houses more than satisfied the need and contribution to housing numbers from Edwinstowe.

“I’m pleased to see the report acknowledges the objections raised by 106 people, every single point in there is valid, particularly the stress on public services.

“I am concerned about Thoresby Vale which currently has planning permission for 800 houses, wants a few more, but that is restricted currently to 655 because of Ollerton roundabout. I’m concerned we are allowing a further 50 houses being built whilst another development cannot continue, and this will haver the same impact on Edwinstowe.”

Coun Peacock said he would have welcomed a condition on the development to wait until improvements have been made to the roundabout.

Coun Linda Dales (Con) said the layout of the development – and its lack of parking – was a “disaster waiting to happen”.

However Coun Celia Brooks (Lab) welcomed the affordable housing and the type of homes, and said she was “happy with the landscaping”.

“I just want to reiterate that this has been granted planning permission,” she said. “You cannot undo something that has been granted planning permission. Therefore we are looking at detail.

“We have got two schools and one being built as we speak on Thoresby Vale. Medical services, where are they not an issue? I’m not going to dwell on that because it is an argument I cannot win, and I don’t think anybody can win until the whole system gets a revamp.

“I can’t go against this because there is nothing I can pick out that I would change.”

Nick Cox, the developer’s agent, added: “The design being brought forward is wholly complaint with the allocation policy within the Local Plan. The scheme delivers 50, two and three-bedroom properties which have been designed to front onto Mansfield Road.

“The access designs include the installation of two-metre wide footpaths as well as upgrades to crossing points. These designs are wholly compliant with the the requests of the highways authority which confirmed they are safe and appropriate.

“The designs also include a significant amount of public open space which wraps around the west and northern part of the site. Existing and future residents will have access to brand new and attractive facilities.”

The reserved matters plans were unanimously approved.

