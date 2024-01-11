Mansfield’s first ever ‘Light Night’ event is to be held next month when Carr Bank Park will be illuminated in dazzling creative displays.

The event will kick off a series of events as part of the “destination Mansfield project” that will see more than £450,000 invested in events in the next two years.

The investment has been made possible through funding from the Towns Fund, Arts Council England, Mansfield BID and other private sector contributors.

The free four-day family event, organised by Mansfield Council, will be held from Saturday 10 February until Tuesday, February 13, between 4pm and 8pm daily.

It should take 30 and 60 minutes to complete the circuit.

Coun Andy Burgin, portfolio holder for environment and leisure, said: “Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this magical event with art and light coming together to create an unforgettable experience.

“Carr Bank is one of our most scenic parks and this four-day event will be a unique opportunity to see it in a new light.

“It is the first time we have illuminated our park – it’s going to be amazing.

“It is suitable for all ages and promises to be the perfect way to perk up February.

“Bring your torches, lights and glowsticks to Carr Bank and banish any winter blues.”

More details about the upcoming events can be found at www.mansfield.gov.uk/events/event/1433/mansfield-light-night

Night Light will feature four stunning lighting displays;