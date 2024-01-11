'Park Light Night' launches year of spectacular free events in Mansfield
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event will kick off a series of events as part of the “destination Mansfield project” that will see more than £450,000 invested in events in the next two years.
The investment has been made possible through funding from the Towns Fund, Arts Council England, Mansfield BID and other private sector contributors.
The free four-day family event, organised by Mansfield Council, will be held from Saturday 10 February until Tuesday, February 13, between 4pm and 8pm daily.
It should take 30 and 60 minutes to complete the circuit.
Coun Andy Burgin, portfolio holder for environment and leisure, said: “Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this magical event with art and light coming together to create an unforgettable experience.
“Carr Bank is one of our most scenic parks and this four-day event will be a unique opportunity to see it in a new light.
“It is the first time we have illuminated our park – it’s going to be amazing.
“It is suitable for all ages and promises to be the perfect way to perk up February.
“Bring your torches, lights and glowsticks to Carr Bank and banish any winter blues.”
More details about the upcoming events can be found at www.mansfield.gov.uk/events/event/1433/mansfield-light-night
Night Light will feature four stunning lighting displays;
- The Radiant Bandstand – The park bandstand will be adorned with 360 screens showcasing mesmerizing artistic performances. The surrounding area will be enhanced with spotlight seating and patterns dancing on the floor, creating a stunning visual spectacle.
- Tranquil Tree Canopy – Visitors will be able to unwind in an area decked with fairy lights draped elegantly over the majestic trees.
- Enchanted Forest – More than 250 LED candles will be scattered on the floor, with beam lights casting on rotating mirror balls. The Forest will be lit in cool tones of blue and pink while woodland animals will make appearances.
- Carnival Party – A multi-coloured sensory area will create a carnival atmosphere with colour, dynamic patterns, bright light, a dazzling light tunnel and radiant floating tree hula hoops.