Parents slam 'tyrannical regime' as Selston school introduces new behavioural rules

A view of Selston High School. Image: Google Maps.

Parents united to discuss the issue on social media after noticing a higher than usual level of detentions being handed out by Selston High School this year.

An angry father told the Chad: “I began becoming concerned with the amount of detentions my son was receiving last term and it seemed to me that the reasons for the detentions were vague and generalised at best, completely false at worse.

“On day two of this term, my child received three after-school detentions equating to an hour, meaning we would have to find alternative ways of collecting him from school.

"I shared a post on Facebook, which now holds beyond 1,000 comments of experiences and concerns from other parents. This demonstrates there to be a huge problem that is clearly having an alarming effect on the wellbeing of our children.”

As children returned for the new term this September, Selston High School introduced a series of new behavioural rules and regulations.

The school’s new policy says that detentions, or ‘corrections’ as they are now known, must be served on the day they are handed out.

The issue has caused many parents to complain about the short notice given and disruption to after-school activities and transport plans.

Meanwhile, others have drawn attention to the reasons behind the punishments.

One parent posted: “I got told today that my son had detention because I didn’t pack the right colour socks in his PE kit.”

Another said: “My son was suspended for wrong shoes. They’re ordered but not here till tomorrow so apparently he’s not ready to learn until he has the right shoes.”

Some of the other recently-added rules have also sparked outrage among parents, with many likening the new system to a ‘concentration camp’.

One parent said: “Every child getting off the bus has to show the deputy head their pencil case.

“They are also not allowed to ask questions in class. They have to turn a block round on their desk ‘to show red’ for help.”

Another added: “I know of a child that was so scared to ask to go to the toilet that they didn’t have a drink all day in fear of needing the toilet.”

A third said: “At this point it feels more like a tyrannical regime than a school.”

Parents are concerned that the new rules have ‘gone too far’ and worry they will interfere with learning and wellbeing.

One mum said: “I understand rules have to be made and why they are there, teaching respect and boundaries, but there just doesn’t seem to be any thought of creating the enjoyment and social aspect of school. Where is the fun, happiness, inclusion? It does all seem very negative and corrective.”

Another added: “School is supposed to be a happy time, not a prison camp.”

High expectations

Selston High School has defended the new rules and said the school only wants the best for its pupils.

A spokesperson said: “We have high expectations for all our students. We want them to excel in their examinations and learn habits which will ensure that they are work ready and which will continue to stand them in good stead for the rest of their lives.

“It is important that our students take pride in themselves and our school, and in turn contribute to common school routines for the benefit of all, including being on time, adhering to the dress code, and completing homework.

“Our behaviour guide was communicated to families at the end of last term. Our ideal situation is that no corrections are necessary, but a failure to meet standards needs to addressed. Corrections are designed to activate a positive change.