The popular tourist attraction was one of more than 70 cultural organisations across the country to be given a financial boost by Arts Council England earlier this month so they can improve people’s access to arts, and safeguard vital local collections and heritage buildings for future generations to enjoy.

The money will come from the Arts Council England’s museum estate and development fund, which the pumping station applied to in September last year.

The application requested financial support to repair and stabilise the station’s 120ft tall chimney, the engine house’s ornate wooden porch and the site’s boundary wall.

Stablising the pumping station's 120ft chimney will be one of the projects the money is used for

The total work is projected to cost £580,000 and the pumping station’s landlord, Severn Trent Water, has pledged to contribute a further £58,840 with the remaining funds will be matched by the museum.

Ashley Smart, museum director at the pumping station, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the funding from Arts Council England.

“This money, along with the generous contribution from Severn Trent Water, will enable us to carry out essential repair works and safeguard the future of the site for many years to come.”

Laura Ward, project development officer at Severn Trent, said: “Severn Trent is exceedingly pleased to be able to work with Papplewick Pumping Station on this important project.

“Our heritage assets are hugely important to us, and we will continue to preserve them for future generations.”

The planning and procurement for the project will commence this year, with the onsite restoration works starting in February 2024.

The funding will be delivered by Arts Council England on behalf of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

Speaking earlier this month, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “This investment will help to level up access to arts and culture for everyone, no matter where they live.