The event will in the fields next to St James’ Church in Papplewick and will runs from noon to 5.30pm on the day.

The event has become a popular fixture on the village calendar and provides a host of family stalls and activities, all with the aim of raising money for local charities, groups and organisations.

Pappfest in Papplewick will take place on September 2. Photo: Google

Posting on the event’s Facebook page, organisers have announced this year’s groups being supported will be Paviors RFC, Hope Lea Project Hucknall, Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, Nottinghamshire Oaks, Footprints Conductive Education Centre, Papplewick Pre-School Group and the Little Ted Foundation.

Organisers have announced the stall allocations are going fast and anyone wanting a stall at the event should apply as soon as possible.

To apply for a stall slot, email [email protected]