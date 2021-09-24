Panic at the pumps in Mansfield and Ashfield as fuel shortages reported - as motorists are urged not to panic buy

Petrol stations in Mansfield and Ashfield are being forced to close as motorists flock to the pumps – despite being urged not to panic buy.

By Katrina Taylor
Friday, 24th September 2021, 3:24 pm

Sainsbury’s, Nottingham Road, Mansfield, had signs out to warn motorists it had no diesel or unleaded fuel today, as queues and closures were reported at a number of forecourts.

A shortage of HGV drivers had resulted in a slight reduction in supply at some petrol stations.

However, with many people being paid ahead of the weekend, motorists have flocked to fill up their vehicles and some petrol stations have struggled to meet demand.

Sainsburys on Nottingham Road had signs warning motorists about a lack of fuel today.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he would ‘move Heaven and Earth’ to solve the nationwide shortage of truck drivers which threatens fuel supplies at ‘a handful’ of petrol stations, adding motorists should not panic as the problem would be ‘smoothed out relatively quickly’.

He said: “I’ll look at everything – I wouldn’t rule anything out.

“We will move Heaven and Earth to do whatever it takes to make sure shortages are alleviated with HGV drivers.”

Asked about the Petrol Retailers’ Association warning that drivers should keep a quarter of a tank of fuel in their car in case forecourts ran out, Mr Shapps downplayed the issue and said motorists should ‘carry on as normal’ and not panic-buy’.

Fuel shortages are now affecting some petrol stations in the area.

He said: “There has been an issue.

"Although there are stresses and strains in the system, by and large it has not impacted on people’s everyday life when it comes to filling up with petrol.

"There is not a shortage of fuel at the refineries.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

