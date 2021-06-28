Pandemic grants hit £50 million milestone in Newark and Sherwood

Supporting business has been an important part of Newark and Sherwood District Council’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The support offered has ranged from practical advice on how to run businesses in a Covid-19 secure way through to financial support in the form of grants and support payments.

Coun David Lloyd, leader of Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: “As soon as businesses were told to close, the district council acted quickly by using its own financial resources.

Newark and Sherwood District Council has issued more than £50 million in grants and support payments to local businesses since March 27, 2020

"Payments started immediately on March 27, 2020, which meant the district council were able to pay out around £7.45m before any money came through from Central Government.

“This translated into help for businesses facing uncertainty and potential hardship, allowing them to plan for the future and potentially remain afloat.”

“As a district council, it was really important that we acted quickly to help our local business community. We felt that, whilst other District Councils needed to wait for the funding to clear from Central Government, we could act swiftly to give our business owners some peace of mind and certainty in what proved to be a challenging world.”

If your business is eligible for the current round of Restart Grants and Additional Restrictions Grants, applications need to be completed by June 30.