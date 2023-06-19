News you can trust since 1952
Owner 'needs' her 'boy' home after no sign of missing cat for more than a week

A Warsop cat has been reported missing since escaping his carrier at the vet more than a week ago.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 19th Jun 2023, 15:44 BST- 1 min read

Milo, a two-year-old neutered and microchipped tabby cat, has been missing since Friday, June 9, when he escaped from his carrier at Cedars Veterinary Centre, High Street, Warsop.

Milo lives about half a mile away from High Street, on Sookholme Drive, with owner Natalie Hume.

Natalie is desperate to find her “boy” and has asked the community to check their gardens and keep an eye out for her cat.

Milo is a two-year-old tabby and white cat. He was last seen on High Street, Warsop. He has been missing since June 9.
She said: “If anyone sees him around Warsop please phone me – day or night – as it has been 10 days without a single sighting.

“If you are feeding him, then stop feeding him. We are missing him so much. I just need my boy home.”

Milo is described as having “distinctive” markings, with patches of white and will be “frightened” if found.

Lisa Dean, of Beauty’s Legacy, which helps reunite lost or stolen animals with their owners, has been on hand to help with the search.

She said: “If you see him please do not chase him. Please call us immediately.

“If you live in the area, please open your sheds and outhouses and leave them for a while to see if he appears.

“Frightened cats hide silently.”

If anyone locates Milo, they are advised not to chase him, but are asked to call Natalie on 07510 823366 or Lisa on 07866 026343.

