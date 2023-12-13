Over 3,000 native bulbs planted in Nuthall for Broxtowe Green Rewards prize winners

More than 3,000 daffodil and crocus bulbs were planted on Temple Drive and Mornington Crescent in Nuthall at the beginning of December, as part of the Green Rewards ward prize for Nuthall East and Strelley.

Green rewards is a free platform where users can accumulate points for recording sustainable actions such as recycling, walking and reducing the amount of energy they use.

These points can then be exchanged for vouchers and prizes.

Every six months the top performing ward on green rewards gets to choose from one of four biodiversity prizes on offer.

Coun Phillip Owen with Broxtowe Council's climate change manager and grounds maintenance team. Photo: Submitted

Nuthall East and Strelley, as the winning ward, were able to vote for the prize they wanted for their community.

They were given the option of wildflower annuals, tree planting or bulb planting.

Bulb planting was the winning choice.

Coun Philip Owen (Con), ward member for Nuthall East and Strelley on Broxtowe Council, joined the the council’s grounds maintenance team to plant the bulbs and said: “I’m delighted to be here.

"Well done to all the residents in the Ward of Nuthall East and Strelley on achieving this green rewards ward biodiversity prize.

"I look forward to the spring and seeing Nuthall in bloom.”

The council selected native daffodil and crocus bulbs to be planted to benefit the local area.

The flowers will be an early source of nectar for pollinators and help welcome in the spring.

Coun Helen Skinner (Lab), portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said “The efforts of green rewards users to live more sustainably is encouraging as their collective small actions add up to a big difference.

"So far our residents have avoided nearly 38 tonnes of waste which is ten times the weight of a hippopotamus.

"We look forward to seeing the impact the bulb planting has on the area.”

Broxtowe residents that are signed up to the platform can also apply for the council’s free tree scheme this winter with 800 trees on offer.

Residents can apply for an elder, spindle, silver birch or rowan tree to plant in their own gardens