Over 170 plants seized as police discover cannabis operation in Mansfield during patrols

By Phoebe Cox
Published 31st Mar 2025, 14:38 BST
On Saturday (March 29), officers from the Mansfield South Neighbourhood Policing Team discovered a cannabis grow operation on Smith Street in Mansfield.

One male suspect was arrested on scene and has subsequently been charged and remanded into custody.

Cannabis grows pose high risk to the community, the bypassed electricity and shoddy electrical work pose a high risk of fire especially on terraced streets such as this one.

A spokesperson for Mansfield South Neighbourhood Policing Team said if a fire was to occur the flames could spread to multiple other addresses.

The spokesperson confirmed that the electrics have since been made safe and the grow itself dismantled by officers.

Over 170 plants were seized from the address.

