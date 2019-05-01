Over 100 jobs saved as Annesley warehouse firm sold to Cotton Traders

130 jobs have been saved at an Annesley based warehousing and distribution firm.

Annesley-based Prolog, a logistics and fulfilment company, went into administration in November 2018.

Cotton Traders, to which Prolog was fulfilment partner, has also purchased the entirety of the site’s contents and technical equipment from the administrators. It has brought the warehouse into full alignment with its own business by migrating IT systems and transferring 130 warehouse staff under TUPE regulations.

Altrincham-based Cotton Traders has been working closely with the Administrators since Prolog went into administration, and has agreed a long-term lease with the landlord of the Sherwood Park warehouse, which was previously operated by Prolog.

Rebecca Dacre, director at administrators Mazars, said: “Throughout this process Prolog’s employees and clients have been resilient and supportive in what has been a difficult and uncertain time. It is to their credit that, during administration, there has been minimal disruption to customers. Thanks to the efforts of all parties, the future of the Sherwood Park facility is secure, along with 130 jobs”.