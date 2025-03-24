'Outstanding’ Ofsted rating is ‘icing on the cake’ for retiring Edwinstowe children's home manager

The delighted manager of an Edwinstowe children’s disability home has been given the best retirement present after it was rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynda Lever, who is retiring from her role at The Big House on Church Street, says the outcome is the ‘icing on the cake’ as a career spanning almost 40 years draws to a close.

She said: “It can’t get any better and it’s a phenomenal achievement, it really is.

"It’s the icing on the cake with me retiring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynda Lever, the retiring manager of The Big House in Edwinstowe.

“The outcome highlights how the management team has developed.

"The support we are offering the team is really good and this is reflected in how positive the staff are; they just want to do great stuff with the children.

“Therefore, because the morale is good and the staff are positive, it makes for a far happier and more stable team which is working towards the same goal – providing amazing opportunities for children.

“We have a brilliant team, and the children are really happy to be here. They come in with a big smile on their face because they want to be here and are an absolute delight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am really proud that I am leaving the home in such a good place.”

The Big House is a short break home which provides care for children and young people who have significant intellectual disabilities, received the 'outstanding' rating following a two-day inspection in February.

Lynda, who has worked at The Big House since 2004, added: “It is difficult to achieve ‘outstanding’ within short breaks because children are only coming to us two or three times a month, and we must be able to evidence outcomes for them and progress.

“For Ofsted to recognise this is an even bigger achievement. It’s not often that short breaks homes get outstanding, let alone in all three areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofsted’s inspector described the children’s home as ‘outstanding’ in overall experiences, how well children and young people were helped and protected and the effectiveness of leaders and managers.

The report said: “The children’s home provides highly effective services that consistently exceed the standards of good.

“The actions of the children’s home contribute to significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for children and young people who need help, protection and care.”

The Big House has been a lifeline for many families across the county since it opened its doors following a multi-million pound rebuild in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It primarily provides care and support for young people, enabling carers to have time away from their day-to-day caring responsibilities.

Coun Tracey Taylor (Con) cabinet member for children and families at Notitnghamshire Council, said: “I want to congratulate everyone at The Big House for this outstanding report.

“Everyone associated with The Big House should be extremely proud with this outcome.

“I also want to take this opportunity to congratulate Lynda for her wonderful and selfless service spanning many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She has helped to make a difference to so many children’s lives across Nottinghamshire through her tireless dedication and I am sure their families are extremely grateful for everything she has done for them.

“Lynda will be deeply missed by everyone, but her legacy will continue and she is leaving The Big House in a fantastic position to continue with its outstanding work supporting children and their families.”