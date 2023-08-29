Outlaws descended on Sherwood Forest for final weekend of Robin Hood Festival

Sherwood Forest saw the return of its Outlaws for the final event of this year’s Robin Hood Festival over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Thousands of visitors have enjoyed a summer at the forest which has been packed with outdoor cinema, jousting and Medieval re-enactments.

The Bank Holiday weekend at Robin Hood’s forest included the Nottinghamshire Day Celebrations organised in conjunction with Nottinghamshire County Council on Saturday, August 26.

Featuring on that day were the team from Notts Outdoors and the Sherwood Outlaws, taking on the Sheriff of Nottingham in their eternal Battle for the Greenwood in the arena.

The hilarious Medieval Maniax tickled ribs down at the Major Oak, with magical storytelling from Past Imagined and a Twilight Tales storytelling walk among Sherwood’s incredible ancient oak trees.

The College of Chivalry provided a living history experience to transport visitors back to the Middle Ages, while children’s entertainer Bill Brookman returned to bring smiles to lots of faces with some musical mayhem.

Sir Robert of Wentbridge told tales of Robin’s deeds and there was music from the Medieval era from Sloe Gin and More the Merrier.

There was also a very special event for two of the festival’s longest-serving performers to close the Festival at the Major Oak.

There were traders’ stalls on the Events green and archery and axe-throwing down by the Major Oak to bring the curtain down on the 37th Robin Hood Festival.

1 . Maid Marian Maid Marian gets stuck in as the Sherwood Outlaws battle it out. Photo: Jason Chadwick

2 . Crowds Spectators watching the battle for the Greenwood. Photo: Jason Chadwick

3 . Sherwood Outlaws Maid Marian bashing up a few Normans as part of the live-arena show. Photo: Jason Chadwick