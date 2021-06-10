Outdoor adventure firm in Mansfield celebrates ten years of success

One of the young 'adventurers' being helped by an instructor on a break in the Peak District.

The Adventure Service Ltd, which has its home at the Park Road Resource Centre, specialises in providing high-quality learning experiences through outdoor breaks and activities.

It was founded in 2011 by Terry and Helen Harris-Ellis, and began as a small operation, helping a handful of people.

But it has grown to the point where it now has almost 90 clients on its books, and employs 22 members of staff, plus an adventure dog!

A youngster taking part in a gorge scramble during an Adventure Service expedition.

"Therefore, we want to scream and shout about it, sharing our success with the community,” said the firm’s head of marketing, Lauren Ingram.

"On Saturday, August 7, we will be holding a special ten-year anniversary event at Walesby Forest, which will run from 11 am to 2 pm.

"The idea is for families of our clients to meet up with picnics and their own entertainment for the day, such as footballs, frisbees or bat and ball.

"It is also a great opportunity for people within the community to go along and mingle with others after a tough period because of Covid-19 and lockdowns.

Fun at the Robin Hood Festival in Sherwood Forest for this Adventure Service youngster.

"We will be serving tea and coffee, and selling The Adventure Service merchandise. We have even hired a big marquee in case the weather is bad.”

The company’s aim is to help anyone with additional support needs, and its mantra is ‘Achieve Potential Through Adventure’.

Its clients, who range from teenagers to adults in their 40s, come from all over Nottinghamshire, with day centres both at Mansfield Woodhouse and at Top Valley in Nottingham.

Lauren explained: “We run day services where groups go out every day, and also short breaks where people enjoy weekends away in the Peak District.

"We help to develop their communication and independent-living skills, and also their domestic skills, such as cooking for themselves and making their own beds.”

Activities enjoyed by the clients, or ‘adventurers’ as the company calls them, include canoe-trips on the open water, going up a climbing wall, mountain biking, bushcraft, hill-walking, map-reading, and orienteering. All are aimed at building self-confidence.

A spokesperson added: “We deliver happiness and inspiration, and create team spirit through positivity.