Opportunities for East Midlands businesses to work on Palace of Westminster restoration
Businesses and representatives have met with the team helping to restore the Palace of Westminster to discuss jobs and opportunities across the East Midlands.
Leading experts in everything from cast iron to hydraulics, architecture and further education attended a supplier event at Nottingham Trent University.
Andy Haynes, commercial director at the Houses of Parliament Restoration and Renewal Delivery Authority, said: “Nottingham and the East Midlands has a wealth of experience in new technology and construction in historic spaces, so it was brilliant to discuss with local business leaders how they could support the restoration of the Palace of Westminster in the future.”
David Pearson, East Midlands Chamber director of partnerships, said: “The Palace of Westminster Restoration and Renewal programme is another important supply chain opportunity for our region and one we should seek to pursue with rigour, as it can help to inspire the next generation of talent in STEM industries, create apprenticeships and upskill our existing labour market.”