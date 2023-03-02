Opportunities for East Midlands businesses to work on Palace of Westminster restoration

Leading experts in everything from cast iron to hydraulics, architecture and further education attended a supplier event at Nottingham Trent University.

Andy Haynes, commercial director at the Houses of Parliament Restoration and Renewal Delivery Authority, said: “Nottingham and the East Midlands has a wealth of experience in new technology and construction in historic spaces, so it was brilliant to discuss with local business leaders how they could support the restoration of the Palace of Westminster in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A group of 30 leading businesses and representatives from across the region attended a supplier event at Nottingham Trent University