Opera North brings tale of love, hate and betrayal to Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall in staging of The Pearl Fishers

A tale of love, jealousy and bitter betrayal, The Pearl Fishers follows two friends, Nadir (tenor Nico Darmanin) and Zurga (sung by Dutch baritone and Opera North favourite Quirijn de Lang.

Their alliance is plunged into peril when they both fall in love with the young priestess Leïla, sung by German soprano Sophia Theodorides.

Out of their predicament comes one of the best-loved duets in all of opera, ‘Au fond du temple saint’.

But, says conductor Matthew Kofi Waldren, there’s a lot more to the work than that – and much to gain from hearing the operatic ‘hit’ within its original setting.

“The famous theme that we all know and love from the duet returns again and again throughout the piece in different guises, always at moments of psychological tension. We’re used to hearing this duet as a standalone concert number, but it’s actually a subtle exploration of memory – and later on it becomes about loss and unrequited desire.”

The Pearl Fishers is the latest in Opera North’s award-winning series of concert stagings to come to Nottingham, following the Leeds-based company’s majestic Ring Cycle, Turandot, Aida, and last summer’s epic Parsifal.

In these pioneering productions the orchestra becomes the landscape of the piece, placed onstage rather than in the pit, with focus turned firmly on the exceptional power and colour of the music.

Director Matthew Eberhardt explained: “The score is extraordinary.

"There are moments of big anthem-like music where everyone sings together in unison, and then there are these moments of absolute exquisite beauty with the sound of one instrument coming from a distance. It feels like Bizet references the big world we’re in, and then brings it right back to something very small and very beautiful and very detailed.

"That is what I’d love people to take away with them.”

With no proscenium arch or orchestra pit in the way, the audience can also experience the singers’ presence more vividly, and take in the nuances of the story more clearly.

Opera North’s concert staging of Bizet’s The Pearl Fishers comes to the Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham on Saturday, July 1 at 7pm.

To book tickets, visit trch.co.uk or contact Box Office on 0115 989 5555.