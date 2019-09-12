Opening date for Mansfield's new Aldi revealed

Aldi is set to celebrate the opening of a brand new store on Leeming Lane on October 3 at 8am.

With 1,315 sqm of retail space, the new store will be the third Aldi in Mansfield and will be run by manager Pete Brannan.

Exclusive offers will run throughout the opening day and the first 30 customers through the door will receive a complimentary bag of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s fantastic super six range.

The new store, which is part of Aldi’s investment in local communities across the UK, will bring a number of job opportunities to the area and offer more customers access to Aldi’s high quality, low-price products.

The retailer aims to have 1,200 stores by 2025 and is committed to further improving its existing stores for customers across the country.

To celebrate the store opening, Pete Brannan and his team will be joined by Olympic Bronze Medallist, Marcus Ellis, to cut the ribbon an announce the store officially open.

Mr Brannan, said: “We can’t wait to finally open the doors to the new store on Leeming Lane. It’s set to be a special day as we’ll be celebrating the opening of Aldi’s third store in Mansfield and having Olympic hero, Marcus Ellis, join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Marcus Ellis added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its endless support of Team GB.”

The visit from Marcus comes as part of Aldi’s long-standing partnership with Team GB, and the supermarket’s new initiative, Kit For Schools.

The Kit for Schools campaign is offering 20 schools across the UK the chance to win £20,000 each to invest in equipment for a healthy legacy.

Shoppers will receive stickers every time they spend £30 or more in store, which can be taken into schools and added to their sticker chart.

Every UK school that signs up to the initiative will receive a sticker chart, and for each completed chart, they will receive one entry into the final prize draw to win £20,000 of equipment for a healthy legacy. All UK primary schools are eligible to take part and can sign up at https://getseteatfresh.co.uk/kitforschools.

Additionally, the new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Mansfield to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in their community, to receive regular donations of surplus food from the supermarket.

Charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to five days a week.

Any charities in Mansfield that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email aldi@neighbourly.com.

The new store will be located on Leeming Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield, NG19 9AQ, and will be open:

Monday - Saturday: 8.00am - 10.00pm

Sunday: 10.00am - 4.00pm