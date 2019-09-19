Opening date confirmed for Odeon Luxe and IMAX in Mansfield

Film buffs in Mansfield and Ashfield will soon be getting the complete cinema experience after plans for an Odeon Luxe with IMAX were confirmed for Mansfield.

Planning application has been submitted to erect an IMAX sign outside the Mansfield Leisure Park site, with construction already underway to convert one of its screens into a Luxe auditorium.

Odeon Mansfield.

And now bosses at the cinema giant have confirmed that the Mansfield multiplex will be getting the full IMAX experience - and recliner seats to match.

Crystal clear 2D and 3D images from IMAX’s cutting-edge projection system will beam from a screen almost as high as four double-decker buses, while crisp digital sound will boom throughout the screen.

And guests can relax and recline on one of the 130 handmade recliner seats as they enjoy some of the biggest films of the year, with Odeon confirming that film-lovers can enjoy the luxury experience from November 13.

Mark Asling, general manager at Odeon Mansfield said: “We can’t wait to welcome our valued Mansfield guests to check out our new IMAX experience.

The proposed IMAX sign.

"There are so many fantastic films coming out in the back end of the year – there’s no better time.”

The new viewing experience will be available just in time for guests to catch some of the season’s biggest films, including Frozen 2 on November 22, Jumanji: The Next Level, on December 13, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, on December 19.