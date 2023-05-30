Sutton Tyre and Auto centre is located on Downing Street, Sutton.

Running a range of vehicle services, with a set of skilled mechanics at the helm, the garage was taken on under new ownership in 2019.

The garage will be launching a new MoT station and “welcomes” the community to attend an open day on Friday, June 2, starting at 11am.

Sutton Tyres, Downing Street, Sutton.

Rezgar Naby, garage owner, said: “We would like to welcome everyone to the open day.

“Customers, the community and those interested in the work we do.

“And with the help of our local MP, Lee Anderson – we will have a ribbon cutting ceremony, to officially open our new MoT station.

“Customers and residents are welcome to join us for sandwiches, snacks and drinks to celebrate the opening of the new MoT station.

“There will be free merchandise, and we hope you all give our new MOT services a try when your car is due next time.

“There will be music and even an ice cream van on the day too.”

The garage is also running an offer of a service and MoT available from £130.

Mr Naby also said the garage is the only supplier of Japanese vehicles in the area.