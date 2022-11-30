Accredited training provider Regency Source has gone from strength to strength since it was founded in 2013.

Back then, it was known for helping learners find the right training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now it also supports businesses develop their employees through various courses, covering topics from first aid to customer service.

The courses offered by Regency Source Ltd, of Mansfield, include support in gaining a CSCS (Construction Skills Certification Scheme) card.

The company even flourished during the Covid lockdowns when offering courses to maintain positive mental health and e-learning to keep people’s minds occupied.

Now Regency Source is ready to unveil its new centre on Commercial Gate, with its partners, other businesses and members of the public all invited to an open day on Monday, December 12, from 11am-2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The purpose of the event is to showcase the firm’s services.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be followed by a demonstration of first aid, CPR and defibrillation. Clients who book, and pay for, training on the day will receive a 50 per cent discount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre is bigger than Regency Source’s current base at Byron House on Commercial Street, which will be retained as its headquarters, but focus only on another important area of its work — helping students, aged 14 to 16, who are struggling to fit in at mainstream schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our aim is to ignite their passion for education and give them confidence,” said Sarah Budgie, the firm’s business development manager.

"We focus on every student’s strengths and support them on the next stage of their life-journey, whether that be further education, an apprenticeship or a return to school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah describes the growth of Regency Source as “an incredible achievement, especially during the dark times of Covid”.

In essence, the company offers bespoke training courses, most of which can be completed online, to suit both individuals and employers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

These can be tailored to learn, or improve, skills in sectors such as construction, health and safety, forklift driving, food hygiene, and hair and beauty.

Sarah said: “Our main priority is to see learners achieve what they desire, not only from a qualifications point of view but also personally.

Advertisement Hide Ad