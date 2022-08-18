Only three weeks to go until the first Luna Cinema at Sherwood Pines
Top Gun, The Greatest Showman and No Time to Die are all featuring at the first ever Luna Cinema event at Sherwood Pines.
You will have the chance to watch your favourite film on the giant screen after the sun sets in a beautiful forest setting.
The event starts on September 6, with a showing of Top Gun, then on September 7, you can see The Greatest Showman and No Time to Die will be shown on September 8.
Doors open at 6.15pm and the film will start at 7.45pm.
Most Popular
-
1
Air ambulance called in after medical emergency in Kirkby
-
2
Reports from the courts: defendants from the Mansfield and Ashfield areas
-
3
'Man found on fire' in Kirkby in medical emergency
-
4
Neighbours set up appeal to help disabled woman after arson in Mansfield
-
5
Swimming club that trained Rebecca Adlington and Ollie Hynd to face major changes in Mansfield
Capacities are strictly limited, and all tickets must be booked in advance, so book now to avoid missing out.
Tickets are £17.50 for adults and £11.50 for children aged three to 15-years-old.
All Sherwood Pines members will receive a ten per cent discount on a ticket purchase of up to ten tickets.
To book visit www.forestryengland.uk.