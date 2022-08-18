News you can trust since 1952
Only three weeks to go until the first Luna Cinema at Sherwood Pines

Top Gun, The Greatest Showman and No Time to Die are all featuring at the first ever Luna Cinema event at Sherwood Pines.

By Shelley Marriott
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 12:21 pm

You will have the chance to watch your favourite film on the giant screen after the sun sets in a beautiful forest setting.

The event starts on September 6, with a showing of Top Gun, then on September 7, you can see The Greatest Showman and No Time to Die will be shown on September 8.

Doors open at 6.15pm and the film will start at 7.45pm.

Capacities are strictly limited, and all tickets must be booked in advance, so book now to avoid missing out.

Tickets are £17.50 for adults and £11.50 for children aged three to 15-years-old.

All Sherwood Pines members will receive a ten per cent discount on a ticket purchase of up to ten tickets.

To book visit www.forestryengland.uk.