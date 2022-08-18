Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You will have the chance to watch your favourite film on the giant screen after the sun sets in a beautiful forest setting.

The event starts on September 6, with a showing of Top Gun, then on September 7, you can see The Greatest Showman and No Time to Die will be shown on September 8.

Doors open at 6.15pm and the film will start at 7.45pm.

Don’t miss out on the Luna Cinema at Sherwood Pines

Capacities are strictly limited, and all tickets must be booked in advance, so book now to avoid missing out.

Tickets are £17.50 for adults and £11.50 for children aged three to 15-years-old.

All Sherwood Pines members will receive a ten per cent discount on a ticket purchase of up to ten tickets.