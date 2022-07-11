Online advice and support to help Mansfield residents cope with the rising cost of living

The Cost of Living pages, at www.mansfield.gov.uk/finance/cost-living, signpost viewers to help with paying bills, information about claiming benefits, details about food support and advice on debt.

People struggling with energy bills are advised to approach their supplier first. They may be entitled to an energy voucher if they are struggling to heat their home.

They may also be entitled to help with their Council Tax. A reduction of up to 90 per cent could be available to those who quality or 100 per cent for eligible pensioners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New advice is available to people struggling with the rising cost of living.

Council tenants who are struggling with bills can also book an appointment with the authority's Financial Inclusion Officers for further support.

For those in debt, the the Cost of Living pages have links to various organisations which can offer advice and support.

Most of the help available is for people on low incomes but there is also support out there for people who do not qualify for means tested benefits.

The district, working with the charity Family Action, now has seven FOOD (Food on your Doorstep) Clubs in the district to provide families with good quality food at a low cost.

It costs just £1 a year for a family or household to join a club and members can then buy a weekly bag of food worth between £10 to £15 for just £3.50.

There are no financial criteria to be a member. The only qualification is to live or work within 15 minutes of a club.

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said: "We know more and more people are facing hardship due to the rising cost of living.

"As a caring authority we want people to know there is help and advice available. It can be confusing to know where best to turn so these pages on our website have been compiled as an easy-to-follow guide about where to find the kind of support our residents may need.