The first Mansfield carnival was held on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

This inaugural event celebrated Caribbean culture and honoured the Windrush generation.

It featured live music, delicious food, crafts, and more.

The carnival theme for 2024 was 'Take a Flight,' featuring a variety of colourful and exotic bird costumes.

The success of this event has led it to become an annual celebration.

The event's third instalment is a celebration of Global Unity and Environmental Sustainability – ‘One World’, following on from the Palace Theatre's display of Gaia (Earth).

This year’s carnival will be back on Saturday, June 21, featuring a parade in the Mansfield town centre followed by a street party on Leeming Street (12-6pm).

1 . Live entertainment Mansfield Carnival, entertainment on the stage in the Market Place, 2023. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

2 . Community The Mansfield Carnival in 2023 was kicked off by Town Crier Andy Sissons, who led the parade. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

3 . View from above This stilt artist joined in with the dancing at Mansfield Carnival. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales