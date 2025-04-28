The first Mansfield carnival was held on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
It featured live music, delicious food, crafts, and more.
The carnival theme for 2024 was 'Take a Flight,' featuring a variety of colourful and exotic bird costumes.
The success of this event has led it to become an annual celebration.
The event's third instalment is a celebration of Global Unity and Environmental Sustainability – ‘One World’, following on from the Palace Theatre's display of Gaia (Earth).
This year’s carnival will be back on Saturday, June 21, featuring a parade in the Mansfield town centre followed by a street party on Leeming Street (12-6pm).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.