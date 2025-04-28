'One World': Mansfield carnival set to return this June

By Phoebe Cox
Published 28th Apr 2025, 12:47 BST
As Mansfield carnival is set to return this June, take a look back at the event's first two years in town.

The first Mansfield carnival was held on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

This inaugural event celebrated Caribbean culture and honoured the Windrush generation.

It featured live music, delicious food, crafts, and more.

The carnival theme for 2024 was 'Take a Flight,' featuring a variety of colourful and exotic bird costumes.

The success of this event has led it to become an annual celebration.

The event's third instalment is a celebration of Global Unity and Environmental Sustainability – ‘One World’, following on from the Palace Theatre's display of Gaia (Earth).

This year’s carnival will be back on Saturday, June 21, featuring a parade in the Mansfield town centre followed by a street party on Leeming Street (12-6pm).

Mansfield Carnival, entertainment on the stage in the Market Place, 2023.

1. Live entertainment

Mansfield Carnival, entertainment on the stage in the Market Place, 2023. Photo: Jason Chadwick

The Mansfield Carnival in 2023 was kicked off by Town Crier Andy Sissons, who led the parade.

2. Community

The Mansfield Carnival in 2023 was kicked off by Town Crier Andy Sissons, who led the parade. Photo: Jason Chadwick

This stilt artist joined in with the dancing at Mansfield Carnival.

3. View from above

This stilt artist joined in with the dancing at Mansfield Carnival. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Happy faces at Mansfield Carnival, 2024.

4. Return

Happy faces at Mansfield Carnival, 2024. Photo: Jason Chadwick

