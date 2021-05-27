One month left to apply to the EU settlement scheme

The scheme allows EU citizens to gain immigration status so they can continue to live, work and study in the UK.

Front-line social care staff from Nottinghamshire County Council will be supporting members of the community by signposting them to organisations who can assist with the application process.

Call 0300 500 80 80 if you need support between Monday and Friday 8am to 6pm.

There is a month left to apply

Derek Higton, service director at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “All EU residents and their family members who were living in the UK by December 31, 2020 will have to apply to the scheme.

"We will be helping people with their application process and also completing applications for looked-after children.

“It’s vital that people meet this deadline in one month’s time so they can continue to access public services such as healthcare and schools.”