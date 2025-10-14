Olympic legends Torvill & Dean to switch on final Nuthall lights

Two Nottinghamshire legends will be the star guests at the finale of a legendary Christmas tradition next month.

Ice skating stars Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Olympic champions back in 1984, will be doing the honours and flicking the switch at this year’s Nuthall Christmas Lights.

And this year is extra special as it will be the final one after more than 20 years, during which it has become a huge favourite across the county.

Tony Swift and his wife Wendy have been lighting up the front of their house and garden on Laurel Crescent since 2003.

Nottingham's own Olympic legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will switch on the Nuthall Lights this year. Photo: Getty Images

And over the years, the event and the display has become more and more popular.

This year’s big switch-on will be on Sunday, November 16 at 6pm.

The event will be hosted by BBC Nottingham's Rob Rose and there will also be live music from Heidi Fletcher-Smith from around 5pm

As well as the lights display and Torvill & Dean, Santa's Gift Shop will be open and cakes and hot chocolate will also be on offer for anyone who wants to attend.

Over the years, Tony and Wendy have raised more than £250,000 for the charities When You Wish Upon A Star and Nottingham Hospitals Charity’s Hayward House Hospice, who looked after Tony’s father-in-law before he died from cancer in 2003.

Back then, someone suggested doing the lights to Tony to raise money for Hayward House and it went from there.

Initially just helping Hayward House, they also began helping children’s charity When You Wish Upon A Star a few years later and have continued to support both ever since.

Posting on its Facebook page, When You Wish Upon A Star, said: “Sprinkling the magic in the heart of the local community for over 22 years, the famous Nuthall Christmas lights is a festive tradition for so many with over 30,000 visitors each year experiencing the magic.

“We are truly honoured to be supported by the Nuthall Lights year on year, the event has gone onto raise over an incredible £250,000 over the years, supporting our magical wish-granting work and the amazing work of Hayward House Hospice.

"Swift family, you are at the heart of our Wish family, we are deeply grateful for everything that you do to support our magical mission – thank you.”