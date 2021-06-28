Ollerton school build new greenhouse as part of its environmental endeavours

Two members of the Newark and Sherwood District Council’s Street Scene team spent a day constructing the new greenhouse at the Parkgate Academy in Ollerton.

The school’s Junior Council first visited the Newark and Sherwood District Council headquarters in October 2019, where they learned about all aspects of local government, from elections, to submitting planning applications, to environmental issues.

Having returned to school equipped with an extensive list of ways to reduce, reuse and recycle, a group of four ‘eco warriors’ were appointed to encourage and oversee the school’s environmental activities, as well as the saving of water, electricity and recycling of resources.

Steve and Steve from NSDC's Street Scene team, with Parkgate pupils in front of the new greenhouse

The group, from year five, were then successful in being awarded funds from a Tesco grant, enabling them to buy a greenhouse for their environmental endeavours.

Ben Stacey, street scene manager at Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: “The team had a great day at the school and it was a real pleasure to help the students out. They have put such hard work into their garden and it’s been great to hear about some of the produce they’ve already grown in the greenhouse.”

In the greenhouse, three varieties of tomato plants are flourishing, along with melon, peppers and cucumber. The watering and nurturing of the plants is overseen by the eco warriors.

Coun Roger Jackson, chairman of Newark and Sherwood District Council’s Leisure and Environment Committee, said: “I’m delighted that we could go along to support the Parkgate Academy’s greening projects and lend a hand with the greenhouse building. The school is going above and beyond to help the environment and it is fantastic to see children of such young ages being so proactive with their recycling, reducing and reusing efforts, creating a greener future for generations.

“As we move into the summer months, I’m immensely proud that our Environmental Services team will continue to support the school with their litter picking activities, as well as tree planting in the Autumn.”