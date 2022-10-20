Ollerton pupils celebrate harvest time with heartfelt boxes for people in need

The Arts Development and Community Development Teams at Newark and Sherwood District Council teamed up with artist Clare Taylor to help pupils from St Joseph’s, The Forest View Academy and The Parkgate Academy as they decorated harvest festival boxes in unique and wonderful ways.

Many of the boxes created by the children were donated to those in need, with some being given directly to the community and some taken to local food banks.

Councillor Tim Wendels, portfolio holder for homes and health at Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: “Learning to give back to the community when you can and to support those worse off than yourself is so important for young people, especially in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

Children at Parkgate Academy decorated harvest festival boxes.

“To see these children working hard and spreading the smiles on their faces to others is so heartening and we’ve been delighted to help them do so.”

The district council also runs a number of schemes for local food donation including the ‘Crop Drop’ initiative, which enables allotment holders to donate food to food clubs, food banks, local schools, colleges, emergency food provision centres and Beaumond House Hospice Care.

A list of local food clubs, which can offer support to residents struggling in the cost of living crisis, some of which are happy to accept donations, can be found on the district council’s website at www.newark-sherwooddc.gov.uk/costofliving.