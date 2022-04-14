The carrot-nibbling bunny was spotted in Asda in Ollerton on Thursday and has been secretly hiding eggs for children to find in several Nottinghamshire villages whilst also helping to raise awareness of the Rope Project.

The charity serves people across Nottingamshire and Derbyshire, and is appealing for donations of everyday household goods, everything from cutlery to tea towels, toasters to fridges and freezers, for people in need.

The charity, which organises an annual Christmas collection and has helped the Ukraine appeal recently, is now appealing for a storage unit to keep its collection of donated goods.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Easter bunny spotted in Asda

The Rope Project was founded by Toni Newcombe, a 44-year-old full-time carer, from Ollerton (aka the bunny!) and she has five volunteers who are always looking for more help.

They collect and deliver goods to people who need help, many struggling on low budgets. Over the past year, among those helped, were six families rebuilding their lives after house-fires.

Theresa Duffy, 45, from Blidworth, a full-time volunteer, said “Lots of people struggle after going through terrible experiences like domestic violence, losing their homes, or restarting their lives after emergency situations like house-fires, they need basic, everyday items as basic as things like washing up bowls or bigger items like prams and cots

Toni Newcombe founder of The Rope Project and volunteer Theresa Duffy

“We appeal for goods and raise money through raffles and church fundraising, we use the money to buy brand new bedding, quilts and pillows, all bedding must be brand new.

The charity has had help from male prisoners at HM Prison Lowdham Grange, a Category B men's private prison.

Theresa said, “Through the work of the chaplain, prisoners have donated £10 or £20, and helped with hampers, goods bought with their own money.

“We’re on Facebook, but hope the Chad can help us reach a wider community.

Theresa Duffy with the Rope Project's Christmas appeal collection

"The Easter bunny helped this week, and brought some fun to children on Ollerton High Street, giving out chocplate eggs and bunnies.”

She has also hidden goodies in Ollerton, Boughton Edwinstowe and Walesby, for an Easter hunt on Sunday!