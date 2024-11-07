Ollerton and Clipstone Levelling Up schemes to ‘continue at pace’ as funding confirmed

Regeneration schemes for Ollerton and Clipstone will now ‘continue at pace’ after they were put on hold while Newark and Sherwood District Council sought confirmation over Government funding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the former Conservative Government’s ‘Levelling Up’ programme, the council secured £20m from a first round of funding and a further £20m from a third round.

The first amount was to be spent on building the Newark Southern Link Road, while money from the third round was allocated to regeneration schemes in Ollerton and Clipstone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work on the £100m Southern Link Road project pressed ahead despite the fact no funds had been released by the Government, but regeneration schemes in Ollerton and Clipstone were put on hold.

Proposed Levelling Up regeneration project for Ollerton

But during a Newark and Sherwood District Council Cabinet meeting on Monday, November 4, it was confirmed the new Labour Government had committed to funding all schemes.

Matt Lamb, Director of Planning and Growth, said: “I’m pleased to say [with] Levelling Up Fund Three, the long-term plan for Towns Fund and the UK Prosperity Fund, there has been positive noises in all of them in that those funding streams are to continue, which is great news.

“Interestingly we also have an update from Government in terms of Levelling Up One saying that is safe and confirmed, which is a relief given how much is now spent on the Link Road to the south of Newark. That project at least has been delivered and remains on time and on budget.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Southern Link Road will connect the A46 at Farndon to the A1 at Fernwood to ease congestion. The first section is expected to open at the end of November after extra works have taken place.

Ollerton’s regeneration plans include a new town centre with a public sector service centre, home to services of the Town and District Councils; a brand-new state-of-the-art library and community space; community cinema; retail spaces and new homes.

Clipstone’s plans feature new sports facilities, including cricket and football pitches, a new visitor centre at the Vicar Water Country Park and more units for businesses.

Mr Lamb said he understands the Government will revise the original spending deadline of March 2026, to March 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“[That] is eminently sensible given the delays we’ve had from Government in reconfirming those funds,” he added.

Coun Rhona Hollway, leader of the Conservative Group, said: “I would like to congratulate Matt and his team for this.

“I would also like to reconfirm our thanks to the past Government, the Conservative Government, for actually allocating this money in the first place to the previous administration to bring forward these projects.

“[I’d like to also thank] the current Government for saying they would actually give us the money. I think it is really good news and it is good we are going to be able to move at pace again to get these projects done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Claire Penny (Lab), Portfolio Holder for Sustainable Economic Development, added: “It has been a difficult time not knowing. Sometimes not knowing is more difficult than knowing what you are faced with.”