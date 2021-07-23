Oil-heated Notts households urged to get boiler serviced
Oil-heated households in Nottinghamshire are reminded to book their boiler in for its regular service to avoid higher fuel bills and costly repairs later on in the year.
It can be easy to forget during the summer months, when heating is not being used, but it’s the perfect time to get it done.
As with all system types, failing to maintain an oil boiler can cause a number of issues which may lead to expensive emergency call outs and premature breakdown over the winter.By ensuring boilers are regularly serviced, local households can prolong the life of their heating system and potentially enjoy lower energy costs too.OFTEC, a registration body for off-gas grid heating, recommends that households have all heating appliances and equipment serviced at least once a year by an OFTEC registered technician.During an annual service, a technician will clean and inspect the boiler, replace any faulty components and check for leaking flue gases, which could include dangerous carbon monoxide. They will also inspect the property’s oil tank for visible signs of damage.Malcolm Farrow at OFTEC, said: “Having your boiler regularly serviced is crucial, not only to ensure the efficient running of your heating system, but also the safety of your home. Over time, soot can build up in your boiler which can cause it to lock out and, in the worst-case scenario, stop working entirely which can be a costly call out! Your annual service should, however, prevent any minor issues and keep your boiler clean, efficient and in good working condition.”“That being said, if you have any concerns about your boiler, don’t wait until your annual service to ask questions. If you notice any changes, such as odd noises or your boiler struggling to reach temperature, call a technician as soon as you can.”OFTEC also advises households to pay attention to their oil tank over the summer. Fuel tanks should be regularly checked for rust, splits, bulges or strong fuel smells. Any foliage covering the tank or overhanging branches should also be removed.To find an OFTEC registered technician, visit https://www.oftec.org/consumers/find-a-technician and to discover more about renewable liquid fuels visit: www.futurereadyfuel.info
