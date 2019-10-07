Official figures put Mansfield as one of East Midland's most deprived areas

Official government statistics put Mansfield as one of the most deprived areas of the East Midlands.

Social inequality charity the Joseph Rowntree Foundation says large portions of the country have been "locked out" of jobs and opportunities, after Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government figures revealed pockets of deprivation across England.

Government officials ranked each council from one to 317, with low numbers indicating higher levels of deprivation.

Mansfield was placed 46th in the table nationally , and fourth for the East Midlands.

The rankings use the most up-to-date data on income, employment, education, health and crime, as well as housing services and the environment, to assess more than 32,800 small areas or neighbourhoods across England.

One in seven of Mansfield's neighbourhoods appear among the 10% most deprived nationally.

The local authorities with the five highest proportions of deprived neighbourhoods are all in the north – no change from the previous statistics in 2015.

But part of the seaside village Jaywick, in Essex, was named the country's single most deprived neighbourhood for the third time in a row.

Mike Hawking, policy and partnerships manager at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, warned that poor communities were "tired of being overlooked".

"The lack of well-paid jobs, affordable housing and access to reliable transport links are holding people back from achieving their full potential," he said.

"Tackling the fundamental injustice of regional inequalities in our society must be a top priority for the Government.

"Voters on low incomes are frustrated at the consistent failure of all political parties to take decisive action to address this issue.

"Ministers must urgently bring forward a bold plan of regional investment through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and target funding to provide the jobs and skills that people need to succeed."

An MHCLG spokesman said: "The Government is committed to levelling across the country and with unemployment levels continuing to fall and wages rising at their fastest in over a decade, we're committed to supporting families with their cost of living.

"We're providing more support to the most deprived authorities, which now have a spending power 16% higher per home than the least deprived."

Mayor of Mansfield Andy Abrahams said: “This is not news or a shock to us but a stark reminder that continued reductions in government funding has hit the communities in our district that are most in need. It is vital that early intervention is directed to these areas.

"The Government is starting to recognise the need for more investment in Mansfield, which will help to bring about the changes our most vulnerable communities require.

“Although the council is the voice for those communities, we cannot tackle these issues on our own and rely on our partners working closely with us to make a real impact.”

"A great example of partnership working was the launch of the Mansfield Health Partnership on October 3. It was organised by the district council and brought together Active Notts, Nottinghamshire County Council, Public Health, Mansfield and Ashfield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), the School Sports Partnership and other agencies that give direct help and support to residents in the district, including Nottinghamshire Police and Mansfield CVS.

"The aim is for these organisations to work together to improve the health and wellbeing for the people who live here."

Hayley Barsby, chief executive of Mansfield District Council, said: “The deprivation figures further support the need for our renewed approach to targeting resources and interventions in those areas that are most susceptible to inequalities”.

“We are already working hard to understand the needs of our community– for example we have carried out insight work to find out what the barriers are to people being healthier and more active in Bellamy Road estate so we can work with our partners to provide the most appropriate measures are put in place to deliver improvement.”

The council has prioritised Growth, Aspiration, Wellbeing and Place in the Strategy for Mansfield, which sets out the council’s vision and plan over the next four years.

“Our work will be targeted and insight-led to bring positive outcomes for people to live and work here in Mansfield,” said the chief executive.