Officers from Nottinghamshire Police have been out with their speed guns this morning (September 11).

Officers have been to Walesby, Kirton and Newark Road, Boughton after receiving complaints of speeding from local residents.

Officers issue ticket after speeding complaints in Nottinghamshire

A spokesman said: "I'm pleased to say that the majority of motorists stuck to the speed limits. A few verbal warnings were given with only one ticket issued."