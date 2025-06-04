Officers help save man's life near Clumber Park after he suffers cardiac arrest

Officers helped save a man’s life after he fell off his bike and went into cardiac arrest near Clumber Park.

A man, in his 50s, was riding his bike with his friend along the A614 when he started to feel unwell and fell off his bike.

Officers were on the scene within minutes and noticed the man was unconscious.

CPR was then performed on the man until the ambulance arrived.

During this time, the man came back around and wasn’t in cardiac arrest anymore.

Officers also managed to close off the road and divert traffic to ensure that emergency services could access the casualty.

The man was then flown to Northern General Hospital by helicopter where he underwent emergency treatment.

The incident happened on Wednesday, April 2, just after 11am.

Officers were recently informed that the man was “doing well” and “will make a full recovery”.

Graduate Investigator Maddie Hindson-Holmes, one of the officers who attended the incident, said: “I was on duty with my colleague PC Liam Kilcullen when we came across two cyclists sat on the roadside.

“I immediately believed something was wrong so turned the car around and went back to the A614.

“At this point another group of around five cyclists had seen the incident and stopped to assist – one of whom was performing CPR.

“My colleague and I ran to the cyclists to help with CPR and to help ensure an ambulance was on its way.

“I used the location app ‘What 3 Words’ so the ambulance service could identify the exact location as it would have been difficult to find.

“PC Kilcullen continued CPR with other cyclists until paramedics arrived.

“With the help of response officers including PC Zak Haynes and PC Tom Stapleton on the scene, we were then able to close off the road and ensure the helicopter could safely land.

“We also ensured that both the injured man and his friend had their bikes returned to their home addresses.

“I would like to personally thank everyone who was on the scene that day – from the members of the public who came to the man’s rescue to the paramedics and helicopter crew. Without this team effort, we could be looking at a very different situation today.”

Detective Sergeant Steve Eley praised the work of his team. He said: “I think it is important to remember that officers are not just out on the streets solving crimes and keeping your communities safe but are there in your hour of need even when no crime has been committed.

“Both officers should be immensely proud of what they did that day.

“They played a vital role in helping to save a man’s life with the help of other members of the public.

“By using the What 3 Words app, they were able to ensure that paramedics knew exactly where the incident occurred.

“This was crucial as during a cardiac arrest, every second counts. I would like to wish the man a speedy recovery.”