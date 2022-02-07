Nuthall man turns life around with incredible nine stone weight loss

Daniel Hind pictured with his family before losing nine stone.

Daniel Hind, known as Danny, joined Nuthall Slimming World group in January 2020.

Since then, he has lost more than nine stone and changed his life “beyond belief”.

He said: “I decided to join Slimming World after I went for a suit fitting, which made me feel quite uncomfortable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny after his amazing nine stone weight loss.

“At my first meeting I felt really nervous as my weight had been a issue – I didn’t feel comfortable in dealing with it, so I avoided it.

“But after being made extremely welcome and then completely changing my diet, in the first week I lost a stone.

“This just made me more focused and determined to push myself.”

Just before the first lockdown in March 2020, Danny had already lost four stone and continued to lose weight during the pandemic with the help of his group online.

“I’m now nine stone lighter and at my target weight,” he said.

“This has made a massive difference to my life.

“I have more energy to play with my two children and I have also started to play football again – before I struggled to run for any longer than five minutes.

“My sleeping is a hundred times better, I’m not waking up five times a night.

“I also enjoy going out more, as before I felt uncomfortable about the way I looked.”

Jeanette Chawner, who runs Nuthall Slimming World group, said she has been inspired by Danny’s determination.

She added: “Such an awesome, inspiring young man. I’m so proud to play a part in his journey.”