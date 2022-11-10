Nurses across four Nottinghamshire NHS organisations vote to strike before Christmas

The Royal College of Nursing has announced detailed results of its ballot – and members have voted to strike for the first time in the union’s 106-year history.

The union represents almost half a million nurses, healthcare assistants and midwives in the UK – about two-thirds of all nurses are members.

RCN confirmed members at East Midlands Ambulance Service, Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board and Nottingham University Hospitals had opted to strike, as well as staff at Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton, had opted to strike.

The Millbrook Mental Health Unit in Sutton

Anne-Maria Newham, Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust chief executive, said: “We value our staff and understand the importance of good pay and conditions for individuals and their families.

“We are working with the Government and trade unions to ensure there is minimal disruption to patient care and that emergency services continue to operate as normal.”

A date has not been set but the union says it plans to hold action before Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RCN is demanding a pay rise of 5 per cent above inflation, which is currently more than 12 per cent.

The Government has already given NHS staff an average rise of 4.75 per cent earlier this year.

However, the RCN says its members at 130 NHS Trusts have chosen to strike over ongoing pay and patient safety concerns.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “We value the hard work of NHS staff including nurses, and are working hard to support them – including by giving more than one million NHS workers a pay rise of at least £1,400 this year as recommended by the independent NHS Pay Review Body, on top of 3 per cent last year when pay was frozen in the wider public sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Industrial action is a matter for unions, and we urge them to carefully consider the potential impacts on patients.”