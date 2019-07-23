'Number one chippy in Kirkby' receives second national quality award

What do you order from the chip shop?

Whether it is fish, chips, pie or a battered sausage, one Kirkby chippy can safely say the food you order will be "of the best possible quality" after being awarded its second 'quality fish and chips' award.

Theo Tsiolas approves of a meal cooked at his Low Moor Road site.

The Jolly Fryer, based on Low Moor Road, accepted the accolade from the National Federation of Fish Friers following a thorough assessment of its facilities, equipment, hygiene, quality and taste earlier this year.

The inspection found that the chippy "takes pride" in where it sources its food from, noting that the quality of its produce is "so much more than a chip shop".

The site is ranked as number one in Kirkby on review site Trip Advisor, with one reviewer stating it has "great service and even better food".

Theo Tsiolas owns the site with Christia Tsiolas, and says he and his family "live and breathe" fish and chips.

Theo and Christina Tsiolas accepting their second award.

He said: "Holding this exclusive award officially places our shop the Jolly Fryer amongst the UK finest fish and chip shops.

"Myself, Christina and all our awesome family team work tirelessly to produce the best product we possibly can and to get this kind of recognition once again really is a dream come true for us all.

"We at the Jolly Fryer live and breathe fish and chips. We work tirelessly to produce the best possible product we can, and to be acknowledged as one of the best really is some achievement.

"The award doesn't just represent the fish and chips we produce, but also the hard work and high quality produce our local suppliers provide us to work with which in essence keeps us one step ahead!”

Owner Theo cooking behind the scenes.

The National Federation of Fish Friers runs the scheme as a way of raising standards within the fish and chip trade and enhancing the profile of the industry.

Andrew Crook, federation president, said: "Jolly Fryer clearly takes pride in where it sources its fish and potatoes from.

"Achieving the award provides reassurance to customers that they are being served cooked food using high-quality ingredients."