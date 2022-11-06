Number of single people in Eastwood and Kimberley has increased in the past decade as marriage rates fall

The area follows trends across England and Wales, where the rate of single people has increased since the last census in 2011.

The number of people considered single – never having been in a civil partnership or marriage – in Broxtowe when the census took place last year was 32,970, up from 28296 in 2011.

Of those aged 16 and older in Broxtowe, 35.6 per cent were single – an increase on 31.1 per cent in 2011.

Nationally, 21.7 million people were married or in a civil partnership.

The picture was similar across England and Wales last year, where 37.9 per cent of people 16 and older were single, up from 34.6 per cent in 2011.

And 46.7 per cent of people in Broxtowe were married or in a civil partnership last year​ –​ down from 50.5 per cent 10 years prior.

Data from the census shows 42,826 people were in opposite sex marriages last year, down from 45,691 in 2011.

An additional 199 were in same sex marriages in Broxtowe last year – they were illegal in 2011.

The figures also show 95 people were in same sex civil partnerships last year and 70 were in opposite sex civil partnerships. There were 226 people in civil partnerships 10 years prior, which were only allowed for same sex couples at the time.

There were 8,250 divorced people and 19 people with a dissolved civil partnership in Broxtowe last year, making up 8.9 per cent of people aged 16 and over.

John Wroth-Smith, Census deputy director, said: “When looking a bit deeper, we can see that the proportion of people in a marriage or civil partnership has declined, which follows the long-term trend of declining marriages.

“Conversely, the number of people who were never married or in a civil partnership has increased by almost three million.”