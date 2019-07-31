Number of road deaths in Notts 'deeply worrying'

Hundreds of people were killed or seriously injured on Nottinghamshire’s roads last year, figures reveal

.Road safety charity Brake says the number of road deaths and serious injuries in Britain is "deeply worrying", and has called for more government action.

Nottinghamshire Police reported 23 road deaths and 411 serious injuries last year, Department for Transport figures show – lower than in 2017, when a combined total of 458 were recorded.

The total number of casualties, which includes slight injuries, also dropped slightly.

The DfT warns against comparing year-on-year figures, however, due to changes in 2016 to the way some forces record the severity of road injuries.

The figures represent all accidents that happened on a public road and involved at least one vehicle, horse rider or cyclist.

Across Britain, serious injuries rose slightly in 2018, to 27,811, while 1,782 people were killed on the roads.

This was similar to the level seen since 2012, but followed a significant drop in the number of road deaths over the previous decade.

Brake has called on the Government to set out clear targets to eliminate the "unacceptable" number of road deaths and serious injuries.

A spokesperson said: “These figures are deeply worrying and highlight the continued stagnation in Britain’s road safety record.

"We would never accept such carnage in rail or aviation, so why should we on the road?”

Nicholas Lyes, head of roads policy at the RAC, said the figures “make for stark reading”.

He added: “Precious little progress has been made in reducing the number of fatalities on our roads for nearly a decade, and since 2016 the number of fatalities and serious injuries has actually gone up.”

A DfT spokesperson said: “The UK has some of the safest roads in the world and the number of deaths has fallen by 30 per cent since 2008.

“Just last week, we announced our comprehensive road safety statement, setting out 74 actions we will take over the next two years to help reduce the number of people who are killed or injured on our roads.”

Sonya Hurt, on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council said: “We are always deeply saddened to hear of any accidents resulting in casualties on Nottinghamshire’s roads. Our commitment to road safety has been ongoing for many years and our innovative Safer Highways team provide a significant contribution in reducing road casualties in the county.

“Using a casualty led approach the Safer Highways team identify appropriate methods in both engineering measures and road safety education. Our aim is to continue to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured on the Nottinghamshire road network.

“This important work sees us on-track to meet our current targets. These are to reduce the number of killed or seriously injured by 40 per cent by 2020 and continue to be ambitious in our aims beyond this.”