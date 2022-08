Representatives from the charity highlighted the importance of respecting young people’s curiosity and self-expression when it comes to sexuality and gender identity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity believes all young people should be free to explore their sexuality and gender, free from fear, shame or bullying.

Any child or young person, who maybe experiencing anxiety and challenges about their sexuality or gender identity, can call Childline on 0800 1111.