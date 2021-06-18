Notts wine buffs invited to sign up for free virtual tasting event

The retailer, which has more than 260 food stores across 16 counties, is working with The Wine Events Company for the free Fairtrade Wine Tasting event which takes place during Co-op Fortnight (June 21 to July 4).

The virtual event will be led by the charismatic sommelier and wine educator Tony Elvin, formerly of Hotel Du Vin in Birmingham.

Those joining the event will automatically be entered into a prize draw to win a case of Fairtrade wine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the Fairtrade wines being showcased at the free event organised by Central England Co-op.

At this live 60-minute event, four wines will be tasted and there will be an opportunity to learn the basics of wine tasting and enjoy a few games, activities and polls to ensure everyone has fun.

Those taking part will discover some superb quality wines which they can pick up from their local Co-op at a great value price, while still ensuring that producers get a fair price for their product.

People can taste along with Tony if they wish by picking up the wines beforehand, which will be Co-op Fairtrade South African Chenin Blanc 75cl, Co-op Fairtrade Argentinian Bonarda Shiraz 75cl, Co-op Fairtrade Argentinian Shiraz - Rosé 75cl and Co-op Fairtrade South African Sauvignon Blanc 75cl (or alternatively Co-op Fairtrade Torrontés).

Store manager Jamie Joyce said: “At Central England Co-op, we are proud of the great range of Fairtrade wines we are able to offer our members and customers and this wine tasting event is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the quality of the wines and have some fun along the way.

“Co-op Fortnight is also a great time to shout about our Co-op difference and our ongoing support for Fairtrade is a major part of that.”

The event takes place on Thursday, June 24, from 7.30pm and free places can be booked at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/co-op-fortnight-fairtrade-wine-tasting-read-between-the-wines-tickets-154465692043

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.