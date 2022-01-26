Notts weather: Met Office issues update on when snow is most likely

The national forecaster has issued updates on the weather it expects up to Monday, February 21.

While settled conditions look set to dominate the rest of January, things could change in the East Midlands as we head into the start of February.

Experts say there is ‘an increased likelihood of more unsettled conditions becoming established’ around this time.

The Met Office has released its latest long range weather forecast, including the dates when it could snow again in Derbyshire. This was th escene on the A515 after heavy snow fall in the Peak District earlier this winter. Image: Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press.

By the middle of February forecasters say snowfall is more likely – but this will probably only fall on high ground.

"Temperatures likely to be near or slightly above average although short lived colder interludes are possible,” the forecast adds.

"Any snow likely to be restricted to high ground in the north.”

Mansfield’s last major snowfall came at the end of November last year.