Notts voluntary groups invited to apply for £750,000 worth of community-boosting grants

The sets of grants open until Sunday, June 4, include cost-of-living grants, eligible groups can apply for up to £5,000, to support groups who are helping residents most in need, as part of a wider package of support by Nottinghamshire County Council to help those most affected by rising food and energy costs, capital grants, eligible groups can apply for up to £20,000, for groups to make improvements to facilities that help improve health and wellbeing, as well as projects with an environmental focus, revenue grants, eligible groups can apply for up to £5,000, to help projects with their day-to-day running costs such as paying wages and bills.

Eligible groups who applied for the first round of cost-of-living grants, which were open between December 7, 2022 to January 29, 2023, are able to apply again, including those who were successful.

Notts voluntary groups invited to apply for community-boosting grants

Mark Walker, Nottinghamshire County Council’s interim service director for Place and Communities said: “We are delighted that local groups can once again apply for our range of grants to suit their different needs as part of this year’s Local Communities Fund.

"This fund has the common aim of improving the lives of our residents, particularly their health and well-being.

“And to help simplify the process, groups now have two opportunities a year to apply for capital and revenue grants. Following this current window, the next application window is expected to be open from October 2.

“Our cost-of-living grants continue to go from strength-to-strength with groups also invited to apply for these grants from today.

"This 17-month scheme is worth a total of £450,000 to specifically help those groups who support those who are most affected by rising living costs.”

Eligible groups can apply for all grants to help meet specific needs in line with the criteria. Each application will need to clearly explain how the money will be used, if successful.

For further details of eligibility criteria as well as how to apply visit www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/LCF.