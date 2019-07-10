Notts village blossoming for annual contest

Sign cleaning and floral displays are just some of the initiatives councillors hope will earn their village a top title.



Papplewick is in the running to be crowned Nottinghamshire’s best-kept village.

It is one of four villages to reach the second round of the competition in the medium-sized village category.

Councillor Dr Stephen Walker, of Papplewick Parish Council, said councillors and residents have been working hard to maintain the village.

He said: “A lot of work has been done by councillors and residents.

“There are only six councillors, so we have tried to involve people in litter picking days, sign cleaning, and creating floral displays.”

To get through to the next round, Papplewick will be judged against Caunton, Everton and Oxton.

Judging for the next round is set to take place on July 21 – and the winning village will receive £1,000.

The competition judges choose the winners based on tidiness, cleanliness, presentation and how much of a village community spirit each displayed.

Peter Holland, county organiser of the competition, said: “This competition has been running for more than 50 years.

“We have had 34 entries this year and its amazing how clean and tidy all the villages are. Lots of effort goes into keeping the villages tidy, which is very gratifying in the modern age, when people tend to stand back.

“The competition does bring community spirit out and the judges like to have a look around and speak to people to get a sense of what living there is like.

“We look for villagers making the most of what they have got.”



Papplewick Village

