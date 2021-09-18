Notts students urged to carry out checks before moving into rental accommodation

These simple steps could help prevent students being among the 66 per cent who, according to the National Student Accommodation Survey 2021, experience problems with a lack of water or heating, damp rooms or dangerous living conditions.

The study also found that half of students struggle to pay rent, leading to fears that some will sign contracts for cheaper housing in a bid to save money without thoroughly checking the property and agreement first.

This could result in students living in sub-standard conditions and, of particular concern, are poorly maintained heating systems that could be life-threatening if they emit harmful carbon monoxide fumes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students are urged to check for working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms.

To help students understand what they should consider when choosing accommodation, OFTEC, the trade association for liquid fuel heating, has put together a safety checklist outlining the legal requirements landlords must follow and the key red flags to look out for:

Check that every floor of the property has a working smoke alarm. Carbon Monoxide alarms are also mandatory in rooms which use solid fuel (such as an open fireplace). Make sure there is always clear access to a fire escape route. Upholstered furniture such as beds and sofas must have appropriate fire safety labels attached. Check all electrical appliances (kettles, TVs, light fittings etc.) are working correctly as it is the landlord’s responsibility to ensure they are in a good condition. Electrical Safety First also recommends portable electrical appliances provided by landlords are tested at regular intervals. When viewing the property, also ask to test the heating and check the radiators warm up. For a mains gas heating system, the boiler must have been serviced by a Gas Safe registered engineer. If you are moving into one of the 1.5 million oil heated homes in the UK, it is recommended that an OFTEC registered technician, who follows strict industry safety standards, services the system.

For further advice and information, visit www.oftec.org.

The latest government guidance and advice for landlords and tenants during the Covid-19 pandemic can be found on the Gov.uk website.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.