Notts scarecrow competition takes place this weekend

The fifth annual Ollerton and Boughton Scarecrow Festival takes place this weekend.

Creative scarecrows will line the streets for the events planning committee chairman and mayor to judge the best entries.

A Spongebob scarecrow at a Huthwaite competition last year

The judging will be followed by an afternoon tea party at Boughton Village Hall, with entertainment for all the family.

The fun is being organised by Ollerton and Boughton Town council, who say they have received between 12 and 15 entries for the competition, which takes place on Saturday 19 October.

A spokesperson for the council said: "The winners will be announced on Saturday lunchtime, during the tea party.

"We present certificates and prizes, and will post a list of where the scarecrows are so people can go and see them.

"It's a really fun event, and it causes quite a stir!

"The judges are not particularly looking for the best made scarecrows, but the best original ideas.

"We've had all sorts over the years, from Worzel Gummidge to characters from an oil painting."

The tea party will take place on Saturday, October 19, from 2pm until 4pm.

For more information, visit: ollerton-tc.gov.uk/