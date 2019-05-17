Notts residents urged to support dog rescue charities in pet store appeal

Residents in Sutton and the wider Notts area are being encouraged to help rescue pets in need this year through fundraising initiatives at their Pets At Home store.

Support Adoption For Pets, the UK’s largest grant giving animal charity, has launched its brand new Charity of the Year initiative, which sees rescue centres across the UK building relationships with local Pets at Home stores - working together in raising vital funds for the rescues.

Could you support dogs in need?

The relationship will be a unique chance for rescues to raise awareness of their work in the local community.

Pets at Home in Sutton will be raising money for Notts and Yorkshire Boxer Rescue and will kick-start the exciting, year long collaboration with a fundraising appeal this summer.

This is the first in-store activity of the relationship, and from May 17, Support Adoption For Pets is asking Pets At Home stores across the UK to raise an ambitious £500,000 for its pet rescue centres.

Not only will rescues be able to hero their work, they will also be able to utilise resources in the Pets at Home store, including access to the community boards and donated pallets of stock.

A donation of just 50p will fund breakfast for a rescue pet, while £1 will fund meals throughout the day. £5 will provide food for a week and £15 will fund the entire month of food for a rescue pet.

Amy Wilson, Fundraising Manager for Support Adoption For Pets, said: “The summer fundraising appeal is a great opportunity for people to support their local rescue to give pets looking for a home the vital care they deserve. Even the smallest of donations can make a huge difference to a pet rescue centre.

“We’re overwhelmed every year by the hard work and enthusiasm of Pets at Home stores to raise money for their local rescues, and we can’t wait to see what this year holds.”

Kevin Whitton, store manager at Pets at Home Sutton, said: “We’re delighted to be raising money for Notts and Yorkshire Boxer Rescue this year, and hope that the people of Sutton will get involved and support us on our fundraising mission.

“We have ambitious goals for our summer fundraising appeal, and every donation will help a rescue pet in need.”