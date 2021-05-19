Notts residents urged to 'let fresh air in too' in new campaign launched this week

The public information campaign was launched on the same day groups of six people, or two households, will once again be able to meet indoors, and indoor hospitality, leisure and entertainment industries are reopening their doors.

As more people begin to spend time with friends and family inside, the campaign continues to highlight the importance of letting in fresh air. Fresh air helps disperse infected COVID-19 droplets in the air that may carry the virus, helping prevent the spread of the disease. The public are being encouraged to open windows when socialising at home and businesses are asked to ensure adequate ventilation at indoor venues.

The public are also being urged to download and use the NHS COVID-19 App for check in on arrival at public venues. This is the quickest and easiest way to check in securely, enabling everyone to receive important public health messages as fast as possible. Research published in Nature journal this week shows the app, which has been downloaded over 23 million times, averted approximately 600,000 COVID-19 cases between October and December 2020 and prevented thousands of deaths.

Make sure you let in fresh air in, as well as your friends, as part of a new campaign launched this week.

The new campaign will run across TV, radio, press, digital, out of home advertising and social media.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock, said: “With infections nationwide remaining low, and over half of the adult population now vaccinated, we are able to take the next step out of lockdown and get back to the things we love doing. But with the presence of variants in the UK and around the world, COVID-19 remains a very real threat, so we must stay vigilant.”

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty added: “We have made great progress over the past few months in reducing infections, thanks to the efforts of the public and the roll-out of our vaccination programme. However, the virus is still circulating and with the B1.617.2 variant on the rise, it is important we all remain cautious.

“The evidence is very clear that outdoor spaces are safer than indoors, and when you are indoors letting in fresh air helps reduce risk.”

While infections and deaths continue to fall in most parts of the UK, they are rising in many parts of the world and variants remain a threat to the significant gains the UK has made over the past year.

People must follow social distancing when not with friends and family, including in workplaces, shops, pubs, restaurants, and they are encouraged to ensure adequate ventilation, when indoors, to prevent the spread of the virus and variants.

Visit gov.uk/coronavirus for more information.

