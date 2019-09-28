Notts residents support the fight against cancer by hosting Macmillan Coffee Mornings
People from all over North Nottinghamshire hosted coffee mornings to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Louise Stokesley, from Duffy Optometrists on Church Side, Mansfield, hosted an event, she said: "I was diagnosed with cancer myself in 2015, so this is my way of paying back for the support I received. Macmillan is fantastic and as a group they are amazing. They help a lot of people and for what they do they are invaluable." Here are pictures of some of the events, do you recognise anyone?